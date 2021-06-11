Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash
trending

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

You Jianxia, the woman with the world’s longest eyelash, was featured on Guinness World Records’ Instagram page.
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 05:38 PM IST
You Jianxia, the woman with the world’s longest eyelash as shown in Guinness World Records' Instagram reel(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records’ took to Instagram to share a video of You Jianxia, the woman with the world’s longest eyelash who broke her own record recently.

Jianxia, from China, has held the world record for the longest eyelash since 2016. However, her eyelashes continued to grow. On May 20, she officially broke her own record with her new longest eyelash measuring about 20.5 cm.

As per the official blog of Guinness World Records, Jianxia first realized that her eyelashes were growing longer than usual in 2015. She claims to have visited medical professionals for her condition but in vain. "I kept thinking about why I have such long eyelashes, then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago," says Jianxia. "So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha."

In the video posted on Instagram, she says that her eyelashes don’t hinder her personal life but actually bring her “just lots of joys. Only joys, no trouble.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared on June 10, the video has garnered over 28,000 likes and several comments. Many were left thinking of the reasons for the long length of her eyelashes. “Looking like Queen Cleopatra,” posted one. “Can someone explain how this is possible?” asked another.

What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records longest china instagram
TRENDING NEWS

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP