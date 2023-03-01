Woman breaks seven wooden planks using her elbow, video stuns netizens

Videos of people practising various martial arts frequently go viral. When someone does a trick, many people are frequently astounded by their strength. So, if you are a fan of the same, you must watch this video of a woman using her elbow to break wooden planks.

In a video shared by Instagram user @averytripp_martial_arts, you can see her breaking wooden planks using her elbow. The woman seems to be at a martial arts center where others also perform different acts. She has seven wooden planks in front of her. She breaks all of them in one go using her elbow.

Take a look at the clip here:

Stunning, isn't it? This video was shared just a few weeks back. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three million times. The clip also has more than one million likes. Many have even left comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Great focus and technique, Avery." Another person wrote, "The guy behind cheering her up and celebrating the win. So cool." "Great example of mindset makes the difference," posted a third