Home / Trending / Woman breaks seven wooden planks using her elbow, video stuns netizens

Woman breaks seven wooden planks using her elbow, video stuns netizens

trending
Published on Mar 01, 2023 04:43 PM IST

A video that has gone viral shows a woman breaking seven wooden planks in one go. Her technique has stunned many people.

Woman breaks seven wooden planks in one go.(Instagram/@averytripp_martial_arts)
Woman breaks seven wooden planks in one go.(Instagram/@averytripp_martial_arts)
ByVrinda Jain

Videos of people practising various martial arts frequently go viral. When someone does a trick, many people are frequently astounded by their strength. So, if you are a fan of the same, you must watch this video of a woman using her elbow to break wooden planks.

In a video shared by Instagram user @averytripp_martial_arts, you can see her breaking wooden planks using her elbow. The woman seems to be at a martial arts center where others also perform different acts. She has seven wooden planks in front of her. She breaks all of them in one go using her elbow.

Take a look at the clip here:

Stunning, isn't it? This video was shared just a few weeks back. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three million times. The clip also has more than one million likes. Many have even left comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the post's comments section wrote, "Great focus and technique, Avery." Another person wrote, "The guy behind cheering her up and celebrating the win. So cool." "Great example of mindset makes the difference," posted a third

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
martial art viral video instagram + 1 more
martial art viral video instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out