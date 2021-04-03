IND USA
The image shows the chair.(YouTube/@Simone Giertz)
Woman builds chair where pets and their humans can sit together. Watch

Twitter user Simone Giertz shared the video along with the caption “I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you.”
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 06:49 PM IST

A video of a chair where humans and their pets can sit together is going all kinds of viral on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip will leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

Twitter user Simone Giertz shared the video along with the caption “I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you.” The clip shows how the chair accommodates humans and their pets. In the video Giertz also mentions how she came up with the idea and it has everything to do with her very ‘needy’ dog.

Take a look at the video which till now has gathered more than 4.6 million views.

Giertz, while replying to her own post, also shared a YouTube link. It is a longer version of her video and also shows how she crafted the chair. “My dog would really prefer it if I turned myself into a dog bed. Since I'm not too keen on that project, I built her a chair instead,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

People on both the posts shared similar reactions. While some were left surprised, many wanted to buy her creation.

“Do you have one for my dog?” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

Here’s what some others shared:

“You're so imaginative when designing things,” wrote a YouTube user. “My dog deserves someone this crafty but has me instead,” joked another.

What do you think of the chair?

