Woman builds chair where pets and their humans can sit together. Watch

A video of a chair where humans and their pets can sit together is going all kinds of viral on Twitter. There is a chance that the clip will leave you amazed and amused, both at the same time.

Twitter user Simone Giertz shared the video along with the caption “I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you.” The clip shows how the chair accommodates humans and their pets. In the video Giertz also mentions how she came up with the idea and it has everything to do with her very ‘needy’ dog.

Take a look at the video which till now has gathered more than 4.6 million views.

I built a chair for needy pets that always want to sit next to you. pic.twitter.com/loTmxmsnQ5 — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) March 30, 2021

Giertz, while replying to her own post, also shared a YouTube link. It is a longer version of her video and also shows how she crafted the chair. “My dog would really prefer it if I turned myself into a dog bed. Since I'm not too keen on that project, I built her a chair instead,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

People on both the posts shared similar reactions. While some were left surprised, many wanted to buy her creation.

“Do you have one for my dog?” wrote a Twitter user and shared this image:

Do you have one for my dog? pic.twitter.com/Wj9NlDe8L3 — Stu (@StusReviewsUK) March 30, 2021

Here’s what some others shared:

My sausage dog would love that. He normally sleeps on my shoulder if he can, with as much contact as possible! pic.twitter.com/ov9iqT9UCW — floralk (@mouldygoldfish) March 30, 2021

I had to buy an extra wide office chair so my animals could sit with me better, if you ever sell this I am your target audience pic.twitter.com/qjnSL84KDU — Victor 🖖 (@thatgaytrekkie) March 30, 2021

I just love it!!! Marty would be very happy of this! 😄 pic.twitter.com/VDi7VMQe94 — Cristiano Secci (@CSecciOfficial) March 30, 2021

OMG!!! Put a cushion in the bottom part and all 4 cats could sit by me while I work!!! — Cary, halfway there! 🇺🇸 (@Cary_wh) March 30, 2021

“You're so imaginative when designing things,” wrote a YouTube user. “My dog deserves someone this crafty but has me instead,” joked another.

What do you think of the chair?

