Woman carries a huge python snake all by herself, folks laud her strength. Watch

A video that was recently shared on Instagram, has been steadily going viral. It showcases a python snake being carried single-handedly by a woman. The sheer girth of the animal has been shocking many. And the strength displayed by a woman in not only lifting the creature but also carrying it around has been the sole reason why many have praised her skills and talents. "Pulled out the girl power on this one. One big beautiful albino Reticulated python," reads the caption to this snake video. It was shared with two emojis - that of a laughing face with tears in its eyes and that of a snake.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video of the gigantic serpent was shared on Instagram on the official page of The Reptile Zoo. It has over 1.8 million followers and is known to post various photos and videos of reptiles. It is located in Fountain Valley, California in the United States of America. It is an indoor education & entertainment centre housing exotic & rare reptiles, with hands-on opportunities. Their Instagram bio says, "If it hops, wiggles, crawls or gives your mom the chills, you can find it here!"

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being uploaded on Instagram just 15 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 54,000 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "How big she is! So beautiful." "OMG. You are so brave," another user adds. A third response shares, "Wonder woman."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON