Woman catches two snakes with bare hands, video sparks debate

A video of a woman catching two snakes with bare hands was posted on Instagram. The video has attracted several comments from people. While some praised the woman’s courage, others were concerned about her safety and also claimed that she was disturbing the snakes.

The image shows a woman rescuing two snakes at the same time. (Instagram/@dekhbhai)

“She is not afraid of them. Fearless woman,” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram. The video opens to show a woman looking intently towards a pile of rubbish. Within some moment, she goes towards the pile and grabs the tails of two huge snakes hiding near it. The rest of the video shows her trying to control the snakes.

Take a look at this video of a woman catching two snakes:

The video was posted on April 18. Since being posted, the video has attracted mixed reactions from people. Furthermore, the clip has accumulated close to one million views.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to this video of a woman catching snakes:

“Salute to the strong woman,” posted an Instagram user. “Why is she disturbing the snakes,” asked another. “What is she even trying to do,” joined a third. “This is not rescuing… this is abuse to those reptiles,” added a fourth. “She is not afraid of the snakes,” wrote a fifth.