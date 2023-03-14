Woman claims her company was paying higher for her job role, she reapplies

A woman in New York City is making waves by reapplying for her job after seeing that her employer posted the same position at a higher salary. 25-year-old Kimberly Nguyen, a UX writer at Citigroup claims that she discovered her employer had listed a job for the same position on LinkedIn for higher pay. Thanks to the new salary transparency law, she was able to find out how much higher were they paying for a new person. The company was paying between $32,000 (approx. ₹26 lakh) and $90,000 (approx. ₹74 lakh) more than what she was making, reported CNBC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After learning about the pay, she reapplied for her position. The woman even took to Twitter and shared about the incident. "My company just listed on LinkedIn a job posting for what I'm currently doing (so we're hiring another UX writer), and now thanks to salary transparency laws, I see that they intend to pay this person $32k-$90k more than they currently pay me, so I applied," she wrote in a tweet.

She further added, "I don't want to hear one more peep out of them about diversity, equity, and inclusion. I don't wanna see any more of our C-suite execs recommend books for women's history month. There were tangible actions they could've taken, and they chose to perform these values. No, thank you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kimberly Nguyen also said that she has been arguing about pay inequity and told her managers about being underpaid.

Take a look at her tweet below:

This tweet was shared on March 8. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 12 million times. The post has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual posted, "I wish I'd thought of this. I inherited a line-managee in a re-org and learned they were paid substantially more than me. I was told they couldn't adjust mid-year, but they promised to sort it at bonus time. They did not fix it at bonus time." * line-managee in a re-org means?*

Another person wrote, "I found out that my male friend, who was a department manager just like me, made $15k more a year even though we had the same job. I went to HR & complained & all they did was post signs everywhere saying telling people your salary was a firing offense."

A third person wrote, "Sometimes it is easier to have a raise by quitting and getting back as the recruitment process and the promotion process is on different budgets. So, technically they may not have the budget to promote you but do have the budget to recruit at a higher salary."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON