Woman climbs up scary cliff to save pet parrot, rescue op ends in anti-climax

Till now, there have been several heartwarming stories of humans rescuing animals. However, this time when a woman went out to rescue an animal, it turned into a dangerous situation for her. A mountain rescue group in Wales reported that when a woman’s parrot flew away, she followed it all the way on a high cliff and got stranded there. Woman stranded after trying to rescue a parrot.(Facebook/@ Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team)

What happened during the rescue?

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team shared a post on the woman’s rescue. They shared that they were alerted when a woman was stuck high on the cliff of Glyder Fawr, a mountain located in Wales, United Kingdom. The woman was part of a group of parrot owners who were taking a walk in the area. As they were walking, a peregrine falcon attacked them, causing a scare between one of the parrots and leading it to fly away.

They further added, “The owner's tracker showed it to be high on the upper cliffs of Glyder Fawr and she climbed up to retrieve it. Unfortunately, the parrot decided freedom was great and flew back down to the group unassisted, leaving the owner and her second bird now stuck. To a barrage of parrot jokes from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and teams in North Wales Mountain Rescue Association, a hill party climbed up to the base of the cliffs and belayed a team member up to her location to make her safe. On arrival at the casualty, Jeckyll, the second parrot, perched on her owners' rucksack, greeted our team member with a 'Hello'! Once safely on belay, both parrot and owner were lowered to safe ground before being guided down off the mountain."

An individual added, "Surprised that the peregrine didn’t manage to kill any of the parrots. They were very lucky and their owners were very lucky we have such fantastic volunteer mountain rescue teams able to assist them in their hour of need." A second shared, "This has to be the best MR rescue post I’ve ever read. So glad it’s been a happy ending!" A third added, "Brilliant! Great job guys!"

