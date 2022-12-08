Woman comes home after six months. Video shows her sister’s emotional reaction

People often get emotional when they meet their family or friends after a long time. Those moments, when recorded and shared online, make for heartwarming videos. Just like this wonderful clip that shows two sisters reuniting after six months. There is a chance that their emotional reactions will make you shed tears of happiness.

Twitter user who goes by @virginiakawoolf, posted the video. “Came home after six months and surprised my baby not so Baby sister and look how she reacted,” she wrote and shared the clip.

The video opens to show a girl sitting on bed and studying. Within moments, she sees someone entering the room and instantly, she screams out of happiness. The video then shows her sister entering the room.

We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video was posted some one day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to four lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received more than 14,000 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments.

“So cute. This made me cry a little bit,” wrote a Twitter user. “Such an amazing post, made my day!” commented another. “I'm the baby sister. I can feel her completely,” expressed a third.

