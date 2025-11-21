Woman cooks Maggi inside train using electric kettle, Railways issues stern warning: ‘Action is being initiated’

A video showing a woman cooking Maggi inside an AC coach of an Indian Railways train has gone viral on social media, prompting a strong safety advisory from Central Railway. Railways issued a firm advisory after a video showed a traveller using an electric kettle to cook food onboard.(X/@WokePandemic)

The clip captures the woman preparing Maggi in an electric kettle that she had plugged into the coach’s power socket. These sockets are meant solely for mobile charging, yet the woman used the connection to cook food during her journey.

The video, widely shared online, triggered swift attention from Central Railway after it surfaced on X. Responding to the post, the official Central Railway X account issued a stern warning and confirmed that action had begun against those involved. The statement read, “Action is being initiated against the channel and the person concerned. Using electronic kettle inside trains is strictly prohibited. It is unsafe, illegal, and a punishable offence. It can lead to fire incidence and be disastrous for other passengers also. May also cause disruption of electric supply and malfunction of the AC and other electronic ports in the Train. Passengers are advised to refrain from any such hazardous behaviour. If they notice any such activity, they are requested to report it immediately to concerned authorities to ensure safety.”

Check out the post here:

Public reaction and concerns over safety

The post has accumulated more than 65k views on X, sparking a wide debate on passenger responsibility and railway vigilance. One user commented, “It is vital that all passengers understand this is not a hack but a serious safety hazard. Hope this serves as a strong warning to others against attempting such dangerous stunts for content. Public safety must always come first.” Another user questioned, “What was the coach attendant doing? He should have refrained them from doing this and escalated the matter if they did not listen to him.”

Several users demanded concrete action rather than general advisories. One wrote, “A mere statement will not work. Either you let us know about the action initiated against those violators, or else there is no need for such advice.” Another remarked, “Everyone wants to know what action has been taken.” Others expressed frustration over social media stunts, with one user noting, “The actions against such people are very much needed. Making reels and showing off has become a safety hazard and utter nuisance.” A more lenient voice added, “Just give one time warning and a fine, mistakes happen.”