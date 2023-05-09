Woman crawls beside giant alligator, wait till you spot the snake. Watch

Have you ever seen those videos of reptiles that may send chills down your spine but at the same time are absolutely fascinating to watch? This video posted on the official Instagram page of the Reptile Zoo is one such clip. It shows one of their zookeepers crawling beside a huge alligator. What is even more intriguing to watch is a huge snake resting just behind her.

The image shows a woman crawling beside an alligator.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)

“Taking my giant alligator for a stroll!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the huge alligator slowly moving on a platform. The woman is seen crawling beside it and petting it. At one point, she also gently picks up the tail of the huge alligator. A huge yellow coloured python is also seen resting in the background.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared some 16 hours ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated close to 2.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 19,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I never had a snack walking behind me,” joked an Instagram user. “Is it safe to have both of them out roaming at the same time? What if one attacks the other?” asked another. They received a reply from the zookeepers which read, “They weren’t interested in each other, just both happy they got walks.” A third expressed, “This woman's energy tho, I wish I was this happy at my job.” A fourth posted, “Do you think he knows he's a star?”. A fifth wrote, “He’s walking like a model for the camera.”

