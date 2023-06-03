Woman creates Instagram profile just to find childhood friend

Have you ever lost touch with a friend whom you were really close to as a kid? Do you wish to reunite with them again? Instagram user Neha wanted just that and to turn her wish into reality she did something incredible. She created an Instagram profile and started searching for her LKG friend Lakshita.

The image shows the Instagram profile that a woman created to find her childhood friend. (Instagram/@finding_lakshita)

Neha created a profile with the handle name @finding_lakshita. In the profile’s bio she also added some info about her friend. “I'm on a mission to find my long lost childhood friend "Lakshita" age - 21. Her brother - Kunal,” she added. Alongside, she started messaging people with the same name as her friend on Instagram. And her hard work finally paid off. Eventually, she managed to find her friend and reconnected with her. After that, she also updated the bio of @finding_lakshita and added, “The mission was successful. I finally found her.”

Recently, Neha took to her personal profile to share a video documenting the incident. “Finalllyyyyy!!! I found you. Well… finding you wasn't easy but I did it anyway HAHA! Getting in touch with you after almost 18 years feels unreal. So I had a friend named "Lakshita" in LKG (2006). And she went to Jaipur so I lost contact with her. I couldn't even remember her surname... And then…,” she explained.

Not just that, her friend Lakshita also shared about this reunion on her Instagram story. She further shared a screenshot of a conversation between her and Neha.

Take a look at the video and the image:

Conversation between a woman and her childhood friend who uses Instagram to find her. (Instagram/@lakshita_jetawat)

The video was posted on May 21. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 7.4 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several reactions from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“You made me cry,” shared an Instagram user. “But how? I also have one childhood best friend who lived nearby but idk where she is now,” posted another. “My godddd,” added a third. “Alright good idea, imma try this,” wrote a fourth.