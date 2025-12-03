Woman cycles at 2 am in Hyderabad in viral video, internet stunned: ‘Hyderabad smells safe’

An entrepreneur shared a video of her cycling in Hyderabad at 2 am, surprising those from other cities who watched it and leaving locals beaming with pride Kavya Methi Khandelwal rode a bicycle in a cycling track in Hyderabad.(Instagram/theinmegirl)

Kavya Methi Khandelwal's viral Instagram Reel has a 44-second clip of her riding a bicycle on a cycling track in the city. It was not just her but the video showed several other women cycling on the track at 2 am, an hour that is considered unsafe for women in most Indian cities and towns.

"Hyderabad, I am literally riding a cycle at 2 in the morning. The weather is so good. I don't know I've experienced this ever in my life," she said as she pedalled her way through the cycling track.

She also raced with her sister, who was on another bicycle, during the fun late-night ride.

"This is my track, this is how it looks like. What is this. This makes me so happy," Khandelwal said.

The viral video has over three million views, 1,900 comments and over two lakh 'likes'. HT.com has reached out to the user for more details on her cycling experience. This report will be updated when she responds.

Watch the viral video here:

Viral video leaves Hyderabad residents beaming with pride

"When someone speaks good about Hyderabad, i personally feel complimented. So thank you," a user named Karthik said. Another person asked Khandelwal if it was safe to be riding a cycle at 2 am.

"Hyd is the safest city I have ever been to!" Shreya Gupta said in the comments section.

“Your happiness is reflecting in your voice,” a user told Khandelwal.

"Every Indian city, every street and every road should be like that. We deserve it, we deserve better. Keep continuing, Hyd!" user Anwesh said.

