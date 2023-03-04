Woman dances inside Delhi Metro, video sparks mixed reactions

Delhi Metro is one of the most convenient transportation modes of the city. Millions of people travel daily in the metro. Expectedly, every now and then videos from the metro make their way onto social media and leave people with varied emotions. One such video has left people irked. It shows a woman dancing inside a compartment of Delhi Metro.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user Major D P Singh posted the video. “Ye kya hai? [What is this?],” he wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show a woman holding a camera recording something in front of her in a partially crowded compartment. As the camera shows the other side, it becomes clear that she is recording another woman showing dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared two days ago, the video has received close to 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the clip has accumulated several comments. Many expressed their irritation to someone dancing inside a compartment. A few, however, spoke in favour of the dancer.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Stupidity,” posted a Twitter user. “Artists, singers, dancers do showcase their talent in and around public places for time immemorial. If it breaks some rules they should not. Else till it does not disturb anyone let's give the youngsters space. Peace,” argued another. “Why,” expressed a third. “Dancing with Delhi Metro,” joked a fourth.