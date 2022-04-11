Woman dances to Badshah's Tere Naal Nachna at Times Square, strangers join in. Watch

If you are a fan of Indian rapper Badshah then you must have come across his song along with singer Sunanda Sharma - Tere Naal Nachna. The song has been picturised on actor Athiya Shetty and was part of the 2018 movie named Nawabzaade. And this time, a video has recently gone viral on Instagram where this song plays a huge part.

The video was posted on Instagram by a blogger named Puja Jaiswal who is based in San Francisco in the United States of America. The video was, however, shot at Times Square in New York. Europeans to show how the woman can be seen standing on the street as she starts dancing to Badshah's Tere Naal Nachna.

Though initially, people did not seem to understand what was happening but slowly a group of kind strangers joined in this dance performance. The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon main wali feel lol.” The poster also tagged artists Badshah and Sunanda Sharma in the caption.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 1 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring how beautiful it was that the strangers started appreciating Indian songs and danced with the woman. It has also received more than a whopping 17.9 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Wow, this is really cool. I wish I could join too.” “Indian heroine, love from India,” reads another comment. It was accompanied by the emoji of a heart-eyed face. A third comment reads, “Hahahaha I love this! So cute when everyone joined in.”

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video? Would you like to join this impromptu dance party?