Woman deliberately acts surprised after a cat tries to startle her

Pet parents will tell you how they often don’t have to look for a source of entertainment elsewhere, as their pets keep them both engaged and entertained. The Internet is a great place to find scores of animal videos which often make for an amusing watch. One such video was recently shared on Reddit. The clip involves a cat and a woman. Chances are, it will make you laugh out loud.

“Kitten gets excited to spook their human,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The video opens to show a cat closely keeping tabs on the movements of its human by looking into a room. After it sees the lights of the room go off, the feline gets ready to take the woman by surprise. As the woman comes towards the cat, the latter takes a leap forward to startle the woman. The woman throws her hands up in air to act all surprised. Towards the end of the video, the woman is seen walking towards the camera, which shows she knew what was in store, and yet participated in the act.

Isn’t this adorable? Take a look at this sweet video which may leave you laughing out loud:

Pet parents will tell you how they often don’t have to look for a source of entertainment elsewhere, as their pets keep them both engaged and entertained. The Internet is a great place to find scores of animal videos which often make for an amusing watch. One such video was recently shared on Reddit. The clip involves a cat and a woman. Chances are, it will make you laugh out loud.

“Kitten gets excited to spook their human,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The video opens to show a cat closely keeping tabs on the movements of its human by looking into a room. After it sees the lights of the room go off, the feline gets ready to take the woman by surprise. As the woman comes towards the cat, the latter takes a leap forward to startle the woman. The woman throws her hands up in air to act all surprised. Towards the end of the video, the woman is seen walking towards the camera, which shows she knew what was in store, and yet participated in the act.

Isn’t this adorable? Take a look at this sweet video which may leave you laughing out loud:

https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/qaeef5/kitten_gets_excited_to_spook_their_human/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3|#+|

The share has received over 23,500 upvotes, so far. It has also accumulated varied reactions from netizens.

“Omg the woman and the cat are equally adorable,” wrote one Reddit user with a heart emoticon. “I love the way she reacted to the kitten, this video made my heart smile,” commented another. “Love this,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it make you laugh too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON