Woman denied entry to restaurant over 'revealing' outfit, sparks online debate

A woman who was expecting to spend a good evening at a restaurant was denied entry. The reason? The restaurant cited that her clothes were "revealing from the top" and it went against their dress code. After the incident, the woman named Miney M Mac posted about the incident and also shared that it happened at Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood. The woman was denied entry in the restaurant due to her outfits.

Miney took to Facebook to narrate the incident and also shared videos from the eatery. She wrote, "I was just 'kicked out' of Stabs Prime Steak and Seafood of Baton Rouge, a place I've patronized for years in an outfit I've worn there SEVERAL times because of their recent "dress code" policy, but people can wear jeans, regular t-shirts, their waitresses can wear mini skirts."

She further added, "My set is too revealing for the "atmosphere" they're trying to create. Never again. I'm done with Stabs. I walked into Zeas with several compliments and politely seated at a table. The craziest thing about Stab's is the hostess was just about to seat me until the 'owner' stopped her from doing so." (Also Read: Delhi restaurant that 'denied entry to woman in saree’ shut down over licence)

She also posted a video in which a restaurant staff member could be seen telling her how her clothes were revealing. However, when Miney questioned them back regarding the shorts worn by the waitresses, the staff again told her that there was a dress code and that her clothes were revealing. She also added that if Miney covered up, it would be better.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Facebook. Since being shared, it has gained more than 3,400 likes. The share also has many comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Awful! It's not even revealing or anything. I'm sorry sis!"

Another Facebook user, Janae T. Jones, commented, "What atmosphere? And not a soul is in there?! The nerve."

"Sorry that happened to you. That's messed up," posted user Eddie Brooks.

A fourth said, "Wow. Sorry you had to experience this sis!"