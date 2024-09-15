Woman discovers tooth in mooncake bought from a supermarket, investigation underway

The US supermarket giant Sam's Club is being investigated after a customer discovered a human tooth in a mooncake purchased from them. As per reports, a woman posted a Douyin video of the tooth in a 30-yuan (US$4) meat-filled mooncake purchased in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, China. China: After the woman found the tooth in the mooncake, she went to the police with the matter. (Unsplash)

The woman said the tooth belonged to none of her family members and that she had reported the incident to the police. A Sam's Club employee in Changzhou stated that the firm was investigating the incident. The manufacturing company behind the mooncake told Hongxing News that it is "impossible to have a tooth mixed in the meat filling". (Also Read: 49-year-old Kerala man dies after choking on idlis during Onam eating contest)

According to the South China Morning Post, a spokesman, identified by the surname Liu, stated that meat is minced and inspected by an X-ray system capable of identifying bone pieces. Liu added that similar instances had not occurred in over a decade. The firm has since shared security footage with Sam's Club and the Changzhou market regulation department for assessment. The relevant government department stated that it was also investigating the situation.

Earlier, an Indian woman from Madhya Pradesh, Mayadevi Gupta, found four dentures concealed inside a chocolate she received at a child's birthday party. According to an India Today report, Gupta discovered four false dentures in chocolate from a well-known brand. She ate the chocolate several days after getting it from one of the kids at the party. (Also Read: Man finds Lego piece stuck in his nose for 26 years—wait till you hear how it came out)

She told the news outlet, "I got a coffee-flavoured chocolate of a popular brand. After eating the chocolate, I felt something like a crunchy piece of chocolate. But, when I tried to chew it once again, I felt it to be very hard. When I took it out, I was shocked to see it was a set of four false teeth."

Post the incident, Gupta filed a complaint with the district food and drug department in Khargone.