49-year-old Kerala man dies after choking on idlis during Onam eating contest

While celebrating Onam, a 49-year-old man died at Walayar on Saturday after choking on idlis during an eating contest. As per the police, the competition was organised by a local club, they said. Kerala: The man choked on idlis and died during Onam celebrations. (Pinterest)

"The deceased, Suresh, choked on the idlis while taking part in the competition and the onlookers tried to save him and somehow took out the idli," police told PTI.

However, he died soon after he was taken to a nearby hospital, police added. A case for unnatural death was registered by the Walayar Police.

One of the eyewitnesses told the New Indian Express, “Four people participated in the contest which had about 60 spectators. The contest was to eat plain idli without any dishes. While other participants started the contest by eating one idli, Suresh took three idlis at one go. Within a minute, he felt uneasiness and choking, and collapsed. We rushed him to a nearby clinic first and then to a private hospital in the vicinity. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead.” (Also Read: Doctors discover bone growth in man’s penis after X-ray for knee pain. Here’s what happened)

P B Gireesh, Pudussery grama panchayat member from Pudur ward, told the outlet that Suresh was a very active person. “The residents of Alamaram were holding various games and mini contests for the local people as part of the Onam celebrations when this tragic incident occurred. He collapsed around noon. He was working as a truck driver and living with his mother Kollapura Panchali,” shared Gireesh shared with the New Indian Express.

