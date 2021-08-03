Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

An Instagram video of a woman doing exercise while wearing a lehenga has caught the attention of netizens. The video features a woman decked up like a bride and doing push-ups indoors. The clip may make your jaw drop and leave you cheering for the woman.

The recording shows the woman identified as Aana Arora doing some push ups while wearing a red-coloured lehenga. She can also be seen wearing gorgeous and extravagant bridal jewelry complete with bangles on both her hands. However, nothing stopped Arora from continuing the exercise smoothly. According to her Instagram bio, Arora is a personal fitness coach and her enthusiasm and energy may leave you pumped up too.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared on July 25, the clip has garnered over 8.2 million views and thousands of likes. If this video doesn’t make you get up from your chair and start building up a sweat, we don’t know what will.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

