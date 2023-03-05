Woman drops phone into deep fryer while cooking. Viral video will make you gasp

There are certain videos on the Internet that have the power to make you gasp. This video going viral on Twitter perfectly fits that category. The video shows a woman dropping her phone into a deep frying. Originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Twitter, the video has created a buzz.

The video opens to show a woman frying something on a gas stove. While cooking, she takes her phone out of her pocket and starts fiddling with it. Soon after, the device slips out of her hands and falls into a deep fryer kept next to her. The video then shows the woman retrieving her phone using a pair of tongs. And her expression while doing so may make you feel that you would have reacted in the same way during such a situation.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.7 million views and gone viral. Additionally, the share has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users commented:

“Ouch,” posted a Twitter user. “Is that the new fryphone?” joked another. “Apple’s next version will be ‘deep fried proof ‘cell phone,” joined a third. “The way my hand would have instinctively gone in right after it,” commented a fourth. “Too soon to make the ‘have you put in rice ?’ Joke?” expressed a fifth. “The hottest phone on the market,” wrote a sixth.