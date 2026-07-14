Woman earning 11 LPA seeks husband earning 1 crore — ‘Men can smell greed,’ says matchmaker

An Indian matchmaker has revealed that she decided to ban a client from her matchmaking service after what she described as a series of unrealistic expectations on her part. In a now-viral Instagram video, matchmaker Oendrila Kapoor said the 28-year-old woman and her family repeatedly rejected suitable matches before revealing that they were only interested in men earning more than ₹1 crore a year and belonging to the Bengali Brahmin community.

An Indian woman seeking a husband who earns ₹1 crore or more has sparked a debate online. (Unsplash/@kography)

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Kapoor explained that these preferences were not revealed to her beforehand, but she tried to accommodate them nevertheless. However, none of the men she contacted were interested in the woman — a fact that the matchmaker put down to their ability to see through ‘greed’.

‘She makes about ₹ 11 LPA’

In an Instagram video shared yesterday, Oendrila Kapoor began by explaining the client's background and the family's initial requirements.

“We signed up a client. She is 28, Brahmin, makes about 11 LPA, and looks pretty average in my opinion. Now, from the very beginning, her mother was deeply involved in the entire matchmaking process,” the matchmaker said.

According to Kapoor, the family initially told her they were simply looking for “an educated guy from a good family working a pretty decent job.”

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{{^usCountry}} She said her team shared profiles of men who were around the woman's age, had similar incomes and came from respectable families with stable careers. However, “they went on to reject each and every one of them.” The ‘experiment’ that revealed a pattern {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said her team shared profiles of men who were around the woman's age, had similar incomes and came from respectable families with stable careers. However, “they went on to reject each and every one of them.” The ‘experiment’ that revealed a pattern {{/usCountry}}

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Curious about the repeated rejections, Kapoor said her team asked the client and her family to send profiles of the kind of men they actually wanted.

“We did a little experiment. We asked them to share profiles with us who they think they would like to connect with, and this is when our jaws dropped,” Kapoor revealed.

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She claimed that every profile they received belonged to a man earning more than ₹1 crore annually. “She makes 11 LPA, but every profile that they shared made over 1 crore. And every single profile was Brahmin.”

Kapoor said she then asked whether earning at least ₹1 crore was a mandatory requirement and why it had not been disclosed earlier.

The woman denied that ₹1 crore income was a requirement, claiming that she just felt “physically more attracted to these men.”

The matchmaker added that when her team questioned the caste preference, the client's mother stepped in — “Her mother jumped into the call and said that, ‘Hey, her father is very, very particular, so it has to be a Bengali Brahmin.”

Why the matchmaking service dropped her

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Kapoor stressed that having preferences is not the issue. According to her, the real problem was that none of the men matching those expectations wanted to pursue the match.

“Trust me, we tried. We reached out to every single one of them, and nobody wanted to connect with her, and this is why we had to drop her as a client,” she claimed.

She concluded the video by saying families often underestimate how prospective partners perceive such demands. Men, she said, can see through ‘greed’.

“Families need to understand that men at that level of income are not blind. They can sense entitlement, parental control, and unrealistic demands instantly. These men can smell greed from miles away, and this is modern matchmaking in a nutshell,” Kapoor concluded.

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(Also read: 34-year-old software engineer from US 'got rejected by Indian women'; dating coach reveals the surprising reason)