Woman energetically dances to Khwab Dekhe at college function, stuns netizens

There are several events where one gets to display their talent in front of hundreds of people, be it a performance in an auditorium or at a talent show in school. Each performance has something unique to offer and may even leave an impression on you. Just like this video of a woman dancing in a yellow saree at her college's ethnic day.

In a video shared by Instagram user @Adheena Sudheesh you can see her wearing a yellow saree. As she stands on a red carpet, she energetically dances to the song Khwab Dekhe by Monali Thakur, Neeraj Shridhar, and Pritam Chakraborty. Many people around her can also be heard cheering for her.

Take a look at the clip here:

Amazing, isn't it? This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over five million times. The clip also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Omg, I am speechless." A second person added, "What a stunning performance." "This is so good. So clean and sharp!!!! Too good," wrote a third. A fourth person wrote, "How she can dance in saree and those moves, and she is soo comfortable in that saree and dancing soo confidently. Just fire." Many others have reacted using fire emojis in the comments section.