Woman falls while dancing, watch how her father protects her in the sweetest way

Parents always protect their children, no matter how old they get. This begins when a person is a little baby and is solely the responsibility of their parents and continues for as long as the parents are able to safeguard their children. This video that has been shared on Instagram very recently has been going all kinds of viral and for a very similar reason. The video opens to show how a woman was dancing at a family function but ended up taking a tumble during her performance. Though she got up straight away and continued dancing, what has been highlighted in the video is the protectiveness on part of her father. He can be seen standing behind her, keeping a close eye on her to make sure she doesn't fall over once again.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a model named Anisha Nisha. She has about 33,000 followers on her Instagram page where she posts about her modelling assignments and life in general. This particular video, however, was more heartfelt than most of her posts and has been tugging at the heartstrings of several Instagram users, for good reason. There is a good chance that this video will move you as well. “My papa (…) is my first love,” reads its caption.

Since being uploaded on Instagram just a day ago, the video has gotten more than 4.51 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person writes, "This is so beautiful…I got emotional while watching this one." "Beautiful. Loads of love. Indeed fathers are like that," another user adds. A third response reads, "Oh my god. This one is touching."

