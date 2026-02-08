Woman films men catcalling her on way to temple, video sparks outrage: 'Weirdest species in the world'

A video posted on social media has sparked outrage after capturing a woman being catcalled while walking alone to a temple. The clip, shared by an Instagram user named Chiro, shows her documenting the encounter in real time and calling out what she described as harassment in a public space. The video has since triggered outrage online. (Instagram/@chiro_diaries )

In the video, Chiro can be seen filming herself as she heads toward the temple, expressing disbelief and frustration over the behaviour of the men behind her. “The weirdest species in the world would be Indian men, when they see a girl walking alone. I'm on my way to the temple, and these guys have been catcalling me non-stop,” she says in the clip.

At one point, the camera pans briefly to show three men trailing her. They appear to be smiling, singing a Bollywood song loudly and gesturing toward the camera. According to Chiro, the men seemed to assume she did not understand Hindi.

“They thought I didn't understand Hindi and, to be honest, this is so f*** wrong but then also, these kinds of things are happening to me just because I look a little different,” she says.

In the caption of the post, Chiro also strongly denied accusations that the video was staged for attention. “For those who think that I have made this for views, let me tell you my account was dead. I had no reason to post this for publicity, I just wanted to address the situation,” she explained.