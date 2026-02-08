Woman films men catcalling her on way to temple, video sparks outrage: 'Weirdest species in the world'
A woman films men catcalling her while walking to a temple. The video has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the men’s behaviour.
A video posted on social media has sparked outrage after capturing a woman being catcalled while walking alone to a temple. The clip, shared by an Instagram user named Chiro, shows her documenting the encounter in real time and calling out what she described as harassment in a public space.
In the video, Chiro can be seen filming herself as she heads toward the temple, expressing disbelief and frustration over the behaviour of the men behind her. “The weirdest species in the world would be Indian men, when they see a girl walking alone. I'm on my way to the temple, and these guys have been catcalling me non-stop,” she says in the clip.
At one point, the camera pans briefly to show three men trailing her. They appear to be smiling, singing a Bollywood song loudly and gesturing toward the camera. According to Chiro, the men seemed to assume she did not understand Hindi.
“They thought I didn't understand Hindi and, to be honest, this is so f*** wrong but then also, these kinds of things are happening to me just because I look a little different,” she says.
In the caption of the post, Chiro also strongly denied accusations that the video was staged for attention. “For those who think that I have made this for views, let me tell you my account was dead. I had no reason to post this for publicity, I just wanted to address the situation,” she explained.
Social media reactions
The video has since triggered outrage online, with many users condemning the men’s behaviour and raising concerns about the normalisation of street harassment.
“The fact that they aren't even threatened of you recording their inappropriate behaviour they still have the audacity to smile seeing the camera . The country is never gonna ‘progress’ when women can't even walk around freely,” one user commented.
“I will say again upbringing, morals, environment along with education on etiquette is what men in India need every sec,” said another.
“Bro, this is honestly terrifying to me I don’t think I would’ve had the courage to record it like you did you are really brave . It’s even scared me how normalised this has become at this level that they don’t even feel shame anymore because they know the justice system rarely holds them accountable,” wrote a third user.
“Tbh this is literally the reality of India and these kind of people are shameless, stay safe from such creeps,” commented one user.
