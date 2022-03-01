Woman finds iPhone she lost 10 years ago in an unexpected place

Most people cannot live without their phones and they know a bit too well about the pain of misplacing their phones, even if it is for a short period of time. However, there are times when people fail to get back their phones and what they do is move to the next one. That is why Becki Beckmann, a resident of US’s Maryland, did when she lost her iPhone 10 years ago. After losing her phone one night, she decided to move on. Until, 10 years later, the device emerged from somewhere unexpected.

Turns out she lost her phone in 2012 on the night of Halloween, reports news. com.au. However, what always confused her was that the phone seemingly vanished into thin air as she didn’t even go out of the house on that particular day.

The decade-long mystery, however, was finally solved after she and her husband started hearing a “banging sound” from their toilet. In an effort to repair the sound, her husband discovered the source. And, as you may have guessed it by now, it was the iPhone that she had lost 10 years ago.

What are your thoughts on this incident?

