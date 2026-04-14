Woman forgets iPad at Tirupati airport, gets it back with CISF help: ‘10 min mai wapas milgaya’

What began as a moment of panic quickly turned into relief for a traveller who managed to recover her lost iPad shortly after leaving Tirupati airport.

Within just 10 minutes of informing the CISF, the iPad was located and returned to them. (@rimjhim_ki_duniya_/Instagram)

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Rimjhim, who shared the experience on Instagram, said she and her family had already travelled nearly 4 kilometres away from the airport when they realised the device had been left behind.

In the video, she explains that they suddenly remembered the iPad was missing and decided to turn back midway to look for it.

Lost iPad recovered in minutes:

After returning to the airport and searching for the device, they approached CISF personnel and lodged a complaint. According to her account, the response was swift and reassuring.

Within just 10 minutes of informing the authorities, the iPad was located and returned to them. The quick turnaround brought immediate relief, turning what could have been a stressful situation into a positive experience.

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{{^usCountry}} “Dhoondhne ke baad humne CISF mein complaint ki, aur 10 minute ke andar humein hamara iPad wapas mil gaya,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Dhoondhne ke baad humne CISF mein complaint ki, aur 10 minute ke andar humein hamara iPad wapas mil gaya,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rimjhim also expressed her gratitude in the caption of her post, writing, “We forgot our iPad at Tirupati airport and with the help of CISF, we were able to get back our iPad. Thanks a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rimjhim also expressed her gratitude in the caption of her post, writing, “We forgot our iPad at Tirupati airport and with the help of CISF, we were able to get back our iPad. Thanks a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Indian man loses passport at Delhi airport, CISF officer tracks him down in crowd: ‘A big salute’ Check out the video here: {{/usCountry}}

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CISF helps recover sunglasses:

Recently, a Delhi-based traveller praised the Central Industrial Security Force after officials at Bhubaneswar airport helped him recover a pair of smart sunglasses he had accidentally left behind during a security check.

The incident, shared on X by a user named Shubhendu, resonated with many online.

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According to Shubhendu, the incident took place around noon when he rushed through the security check and went straight to the boarding gate. As boarding was about to begin, a CISF officer stopped him and asked if he had misplaced his sunglasses.

It was only then that he realised the glasses were missing from his bag.

Also Read: Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport

In his post, Shubhendu wrote, “Shoutout to the @CISFAirport staff at Bhubaneswar airport. I crossed the security check around noon today and moved to the boarding gate in haste. As soon as boarding started, a CISF personnel at the boarding gate stopped me and asked if I had left my sunglasses somewhere.”

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He added that the officer asked for details about the glasses, then requested him to come along and took him back to the security area to return them.

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