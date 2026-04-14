...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman forgets iPad at Tirupati airport, gets it back with CISF help: ‘10 min mai wapas milgaya’

Rimjhim, who shared the experience, said she was about 4 kilometres away when she realised the device was left behind.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:19 pm IST
By Sakshi Sah
Advertisement

What began as a moment of panic quickly turned into relief for a traveller who managed to recover her lost iPad shortly after leaving Tirupati airport.

Within just 10 minutes of informing the CISF, the iPad was located and returned to them. (@rimjhim_ki_duniya_/Instagram)

Rimjhim, who shared the experience on Instagram, said she and her family had already travelled nearly 4 kilometres away from the airport when they realised the device had been left behind.

In the video, she explains that they suddenly remembered the iPad was missing and decided to turn back midway to look for it.

Lost iPad recovered in minutes:

After returning to the airport and searching for the device, they approached CISF personnel and lodged a complaint. According to her account, the response was swift and reassuring.

Within just 10 minutes of informing the authorities, the iPad was located and returned to them. The quick turnaround brought immediate relief, turning what could have been a stressful situation into a positive experience.

CISF helps recover sunglasses:

Recently, a Delhi-based traveller praised the Central Industrial Security Force after officials at Bhubaneswar airport helped him recover a pair of smart sunglasses he had accidentally left behind during a security check.

The incident, shared on X by a user named Shubhendu, resonated with many online.

According to Shubhendu, the incident took place around noon when he rushed through the security check and went straight to the boarding gate. As boarding was about to begin, a CISF officer stopped him and asked if he had misplaced his sunglasses.

It was only then that he realised the glasses were missing from his bag.

Also Read: Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport

In his post, Shubhendu wrote, “Shoutout to the @CISFAirport staff at Bhubaneswar airport. I crossed the security check around noon today and moved to the boarding gate in haste. As soon as boarding started, a CISF personnel at the boarding gate stopped me and asked if I had left my sunglasses somewhere.”

He added that the officer asked for details about the glasses, then requested him to come along and took him back to the security area to return them.

 
woman cisf airport tirupati
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Home / Trending / Woman forgets iPad at Tirupati airport, gets it back with CISF help: ‘10 min mai wapas milgaya’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.