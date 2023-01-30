Woman gets a job offer three days after being fired. Her story wows people

A wave of layoffs that hit thousands of employees worldwide last year doesn’t appear to slow down into 2023. Not only startups and mid-sized firms but also tech giants are laying off employees for various reasons. Amid this, a woman was fired from a company she was working with but was lucky enough to land a job offer, that too after three days of losing her previous job. She took to social media to share her experience, and it has left people happy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user, babyCourtfits, shared her inspiring journey on Twitter. “Life update: I was fired on Tuesday. On Friday I got a job offer that pays me 50% more, WFH option, and more PTO,” she wrote on Twitter. She added, “This is a reminder to always back yourself. Never let the opinions of others make you question who you are or should be (I’m saying this after letting myself wallow in self pity for several days).”

Take a look at the tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the primary tweet has been viewed over 6.6 million times and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“Absolutely needed to read this. Had a phone call with the boss Friday and their words keep replaying in my head. I’m not staying, there was a better way to handle the situation in my opinion, and it’s clear I need a more supportive boss who has time to train me. Congrats!!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Truth. I was fired when I was 30 (20 years ago). Thought it was the end of my career and I questioned my worth. After various jobs in the same profession, I ended up now having a great job in the same profession and tripling my pay since then,” commented another. “I’m so so happy for you!!” posted a third. “Sometimes, good things fall apart so better things can come together. Congratulations,” expressed a fourth. “So then…you weren’t fired, you were promoted!! #boom,” shared a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail