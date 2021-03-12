Home / Trending / Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction may melt your heart
trending

Woman gets lost teddy bear from childhood as gift, her reaction may melt your heart

“First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The image shows the woman holding the teddy bear.(Reddit)

Most of us have one or many things from our childhood that has an extremely special place in our hearts. Whether it’s your favourite doll or that first toy car, the things never seem to get old how tattered or torn they become. This Reddit clip of a woman receiving her lost teddy bear from childhood may remind you of that favourite thing you could never live without.

The video shows a woman unwrapping a gift. A few seconds into the video she fishes out a little teddy bear from the box and cuddles it just to realise it’s her lost teddy bear from her childhood. What makes the clip a wholesome watch is her priceless expression.

Take a look at the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash

Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’

These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch

Shared on March 11, the video has garnered over 3,700 upvotes. People found the woman’s reaction to be wholesome. While some shared similar kind of incidents from their lives, others simply couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable video.

“First the snuggle, then the realization. So cute!” wrote a Reddit user. “My sister has had a small elephant doll since she was a kid. About 50 years now. She loved it so much she named it Nicholas and named her first born after it. It fell apart so she only had the head. Took me years of searching because it was only from my memory (and try image searching elephant toys there are millions!) and I finally found one mint in box. Gave it to her for her birthday. Never seen her cry like that. Made me feel good,” commented one individual.

“I love the moment she smells it and her brain locks in the memory,” said a third.

What do you think of this wholesome video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP