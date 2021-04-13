Woman gives chin scratches to alligators, video may give you chills

Videos of cute doggos getting pets and scratches from humans are something that one can find aplenty on the Internet. But have you ever come across a recording that shows a human petting two alligators just like doggos? If not, then this video will leave you stunned. And even if you’ve seen something similar, this clip shared on Instagram by The Reptile Zoo may leave you amazed.

The video starts with a woman showing the two alligators leaning over a glass wall. As the clip goes on, the woman gives swift chin scratches to the reptiles. “Definitely make terrible pets, but they’re still cute though,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 11, the clip has garnered over 43,100 likes and several comments from netizens. While many found the alligators to be cute, others loved the energy of the woman in the video.

“Alligator on the left was like haha you almost slipped, but I'm gonna get you next time,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute lil bitey boys,” commented another.

“Okay I need a pet gator now,” said a third.

If the energetic presentation by the woman left you intrigued then check out this clip where she lifts a 100-year-old alligator snapping turtle.

What do you think of these videos?

