Woman gracefully dancing to Ang Laga De will leave you stunned. Watch

Wedding dances are always entertaining to watch. Many of us love to sit at the front and watch individuals and couples take over the stage with their moves. And among these dances, there is always that one dance that stuns people. Recently, one such video of a dance number that has amazed many online is of a woman grooving to the song Ang Laga De from the film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared by the elder sister of the woman @natalia.calling. In the clip, you can see her younger sister dressed in a maroon lehenga and dancing to the song gracefully, As she is dancing, people around her are watching her in amazement.

In the post's caption, her elder sister informed, "Instagram wouldn’t let me upload the whole thing, but this is my talented baby sister, and I’m so so proud of her. So just wanted to share this moment with you all."

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared four days ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has amassed several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One individual in the Instagram comments section said, "She is so good. She needs to have her own dance studio." A second person said, "You danced so gracefully. WOAH LOVED IT." A third person wrote, "Great dance performance! She rocks!" "Such a beautiful dance, she got killer moves," said a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON