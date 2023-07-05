Woman in salwar kameez swings bat against Younis Khan, netizens say ‘this is what dreams are made of’

While playing cricket with their beloved cricketers remains a distant dream for many, Samara Afzal, a former cricketer and a doctor from Birmingham, United Kingdom, had the extraordinary opportunity to turn that dream into reality. In a short clip shared online, Afzal can be seen playing with former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan in her backyard. Expectedly, the video has attracted the attention of many and prompted them to leave comments. Woman striking the ball delivered to her by Younis Khan. (Twitter/@SamaraAfzal)

“Playing cricket in the garden in my salwar kameez with one of the greatest cricketers the sport has produced is what dreams are made of! Such a humble and respectful human being is @YounusK75,” reads the caption accompanying the video shared on Twitter. The 17-second clip shows Afzal, in salwar kameez, standing at the batting end. As the video progresses, Younis Khan delivers the ball to her, which she strikes with remarkable finesse. Khan bowls again, and this time too, she showed her batting prowess, hitting the ball perfectly. It is important to note that Afzal is a former cricketer who has played for Warwickshire, an English county cricket team.

Watch Younis Khan delivering a ball to Samara Afzal below:

The video was shared on July 3 on Twitter. It has since been viewed over one lakh times and over 1,100 likes. Additionally, the video has received numerous comments.

Here’s what people have said about the video:

A Twitter user said, “Timed! Younis Bhai has a couple of wickets in Test cricket, so you can give yourself a pat on the back.” “Great batting,” added another. A third posted, “Very good forward defensive stroke - head still and and aligned with body over ball - well played.” “Well played. Straight down the ground with a big stride,” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “This is what dreams are made of.” “Wow! How cool,” joined a sixth.

About Younis Khan

Younis Khan is a former Pakistani cricketer. He had an illustrious career spanning over 17 years, where he played 118 Test matches and amassed 10,099 runs. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he accumulated 7,249 runs in 265 matches. Khan has also played 25 Twenty20 International (T20Is) and scored 442 runs at an average of 22.10. He announced his retirement from ODIs in November 2015 and played his last match against England. In 2017, he declared that the series against the West Indies would mark his retirement from all forms of international cricket. He bid farewell to the game on May 14 of the same year, leaving behind an impressive legacy.

