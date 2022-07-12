Woman learns to ride a bicycle with the help of her best friends. Watch

There are some things in life that give immense joy and become a beautiful memory such as learning how to ride a bike. While most people learn how to ride a bike when they are kids, there are some adults who just don’t get a chance to learn during childhood. Even for grownups, it becomes a core memory when they finally learn how to ride a bike. In a heart-warming video shared on Instagram, a group of friends can be seen teaching a woman how to ride a bike and it’s wholesome to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement 16 hours ago and it has received more than 1.2 million views so far. “Core memory: A group of best friends teaching their other best friend how to ride a bike for the first time,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows a woman riding a bike as her two friends walk along with her while holding the bike to give support. Soon they let go of the support and the woman is able to balance herself and continue to ride the bicycle. The woman seems quite excited to be able to ride the bicycle and pedals for some distance before stopping.

“She never got the chance to learn to ride a bike, but as an adult, her best friends taught her how. Those are some good friends,” says the caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received over 73,000 likes and various comments.

“This makes my heart happy!” commented an Instagram user. “This gives me Ross and Phoebe vibes,” posted another referring to the famous sitcom Friends. “So proud of her for learning and her friends for teaching her,” said a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is originally credited to a woman named Rebekah Bean Ripley.