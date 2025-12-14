Woman leaves luxury Birkin bag unattended in Dubai, stunned to find it untouched: ‘Only in Dubai’

A woman in Dubai has sparked a lively online discussion after sharing a video in which she deliberately left her luxury Birkin handbag unattended in a public place and later returned to find it exactly where she had left it. The clip, shared on Instagram by Alisha Hamirani, was widely viewed as a reflection of safety and trust in the emirate. A woman’s video showed how a luxurious bag left unattended in Dubai stayed safe.(Instagram/bikergirldubai)

In the video, Hamirani explains that she is leaving her Dh100,000 Birkin bag at the Gold Souk area while taking an Abra ride to Bur Dubai and back. Speaking directly to the camera, she says, “I am going to leave my 100,000 AED Birkin bag right here, while we go take an Abra ride from the Gold Souk till Bir Dubai and come back and see if my bag is still here.”

She goes on to recall a previous incident, adding, “Last time I did this, I’d left my Christian Dior bag. It took my husband a year to trust me enough to buy me a gift after that one. Why?”

Anxious wait during the Abra ride

As the video continues, Hamirani admits she begins to feel nervous during the boat ride. “Now we’re at the Bir Dubai Marine Transport Station and I’m actually starting to get worried if my bag is going to be there at the Gold Souk when we go back,” she says. In a light hearted moment, she adds, “If my husband is watching this video, please remember that I love you, but please scroll up.”

She also notes the quiet surroundings, saying she is unsure if the plan was wise as the boat was “practically empty” and they had to wait before returning. The tension builds as she heads back to the spot where she left the bag. “Okay, now is the moment of truth,” she says, before revealing the outcome. “I see it. Oh my god! Only in Dubai.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Online reactions pour in

The clip was shared with the caption, “I left my 100,000 AED Birkin on the Abra How do you think it went?” and quickly drew reactions from viewers. Several users echoed her sentiment about safety, with one writing, “Yes only in Dubai,” while another commented, “So true.” Others expressed similar views, saying, “This is very true,” and “That’s the Dubai.” One user summed up the general agreement by adding, “I completely agree with you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)