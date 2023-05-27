Woman lists 'worst things’ about being with a millionaire, people react

A video of a woman from Dubai recently went viral online and has sparked a chatter among netizens. In her video, she listed the “worst things” about being with a millionaire. Her video has prompted people to share various reactions. While some were happy that she was expressing herself, others asked her not to complain about her life.

The image shows the Instagram user who shared a video titled “Worst things about being with a millionaire". (Instagram/@lionlindaa)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram user Linda Andrade, whose bio says she is “The Dubai housewife” and a “Luxury influencer”, shared the video. The video opens to show a text overlay that reads, “Worst things about being with a millionaire.” The clip then goes on to show different situations that she says are troublesome for her.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on May 15. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 4.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered several likes and comments. From supporting her to reprimanding her, people shared different reactions. A few also took the route of hilarity while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Stop complaining, give me your life if you don't want it,” expressed an Instagram user. “She made me realise that I'm poor in every language possible in this universe,” joked another. “Only problems I need in my life,” joined a third. “The nasty comments are amazing here! It only proves how much these people wished they had your life! Keep doing you boo!!” commented a fourth. “Must be hard, let's switch,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Linda Andrade started her business at the age of 16 and is an entrepreneur, reports the New York Post. At the age of 19, she married to a Dubai-based Forex and Crypto trader named Ricky Andrade.