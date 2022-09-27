Woman makes 'chocolate pakodas', sprinkles masala and serves with green chutney. Would you like to try it?

After raspberry ice cream Maggi, gulab jamun burger and pakodas, another bizarre food combination has surfaced online, and as expected, netizens couldn't stomach this either. In a video posted online, a street vendor decided to spice up pakodas and devised a chocolaty fix. This odd culinary pairing has not only baffled people online but also prompted them to express their thoughts in the comments section that you might relate to.

RJ Rohan posted the video on Instagram who works with Delhi's 93.5 Red FM. He has more than 24,600 followers and regularly posts videos featuring weird food combinations in his 'Chef Kaandi' series. "Comment me "No Womaniya" likhe Please (Please write 'No Womaniya' in comments)," read the caption accompanying the video.

In the video, a woman opens two packets of Dairy Milk chocolates and dips them in gram flour batter. She then deep fries them in oil until they turn golden brown. As the video progresses, she plates pakodas, sprinkles chat masala and serves them with chutney. Towards the end, a man tastes chocolate pakodas with green chutney and seems to enjoy the flavours of the weird combination.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared 15 hours ago on Instagram, the post has received 1.2 lakh views, close to 2,500 likes and several comments. "Next time try iPhone pakoda," joked an individual. "Womaniya can do anything," posted another with a laughing and fire emoticon. "Nooooooooooooooo womaniya no, never," wrote a third. A fourth Instagram user wrote, "Cadbury Dairy Milk will definitely consider stopping producing this product."

