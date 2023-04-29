Woman makes ice cream using fresh snow, people call it ‘unhygienic’

A woman’s video of eating ice cream made using fresh snow has sparked chatter among netizens. The video is posted on a food blogging page called Thakur Sisters on Instagram. It shows how the woman uses snow that had fallen on the ground to make and eat the dish. People reacted to the video and commented how it is “unsafe” to do something like that. They also shared that the dish is “unhygienic”.

The image shows the woman tasting the ice cream made from snow.(Instagram/@nerdysisters)

“Ice cream made from FRESH SNOW! Snow experiment in Manali! We saw this ice cream being made from fresh snow and we had to try it. So when we went to Manali, we made sure to try out this jaw dropping dessert & see if it really works. Honestly add less condensed milk & you might just get the ice cream you wanted! It’s half pass, try only if you can carry the condensed milk & spatula with a bowl,” she wrote as she shared the video.

The clip shows her filling a bowl with snow from the ground. She then adds condensed milk and vanilla essence to it. As the video progresses, she is seen taking a bite out of the mixture.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 14. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 2.7 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Is that snow safe? Everyone steps on it,” posted an Instagram user. “It’s not safe to eat,” commented another. “That’s wayyyy toooo unhygienic,” expressed a third. “That snow only looks white. It is filled with impurities. You should wait till it melts and turns turbid. (Guy’s please don’t play with your health),” shared a fourth. “One word- foolish,” wrote a fifth.

