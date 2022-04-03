Woman mimics Alia Bhatt as she orders some pizza, mentions Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Have you ever watched the kind of videos where people mimic certain celebrities as they order food over a phone call? Even if you haven't, we have got you covered with this recent video that is gaining momentum. This video that was lately shared on Instagram shows how a woman mimics actor Alia Bhatt’s voice as she orders some pizza over call.

The video opens to show this mimicry artist named Chandni, smiling and suppressing her laughter as she attempts to order some pizza in Alia Bhatt’s voice. She pulls off this task so convincingly that the person taking her order gets quite confused and even asks her where she is calling from. Wittily enough, Chandni also mentions Ranbir Kapoor as if he is sitting right with her and goes on about the kind of pizza she wants.

The Instagram page of the mimicry artist has over 39,000 followers as of now and the numbers are quickly going up. Chandni also has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos of herself mostly mimicking actors and it often gets viral. The channel has over 50,000 subscribers.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing out loud at this prank phone call. It has also received more than 1.1 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Bahut bura hua uske sath..he will have trust issues for the rest of his life!” The comment was accompanied by several laughing face emojis. “Alia rocked, delivery boy shocked,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Sheesh emotional damage incoming.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Would you have believed that this was Alia Bhatt calling?