Woman mixes popcorn with salad, leaves netizens asking ‘why’

If the recipes of Kurkure milkshake, pasta dosa and grape pizza made you a bit queasy, then let us show you a new rocky obstacle on the road to flavour town. Shared on Twitter by Cody Tapp, a video shows the recipe of making salad with popcorn. Yes you read that right. The clip has left netizens posting mixed reactions.

The video starts with a woman adding popcorn into a bowl full of mayonnaise and veggies. It then goes on to show her mixing the ingredients and adding some greens in it.

Take a look at the clip:

What the hell is this pic.twitter.com/7PSYVtytQ8 — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 11, 2021

Shared on April 11, the clip has garnered over two million views and tons of comments from netizens. The concoction invited several cross reactions from netizens. Many also shared angry remarks on how the bowl of popcorn simply got wasted.

This is a rough part of Flavortown. Lock your doors. — Caroline (@o_line) April 12, 2021

I'm calling the police — Noah Dumpert (@TheRealNDumpert) April 12, 2021





What do you think about this popcorn salad?