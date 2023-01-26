Woman orders sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart, receives free chocolate cookies

Almost all of us crave chocolates when we are on our periods. Not just they help in lifting our moods, but they also ease menstrual cramps. And this is the very reason why chocolates and periods have a strong connection. Considering this, Swiggy delivered a bunch of chocolate cookies to a customer who ordered sanitary pads from its grocery store. The woman was pleasantly surprised after receiving the order and shared about the same on Twitter. Soon, netizens flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

“I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, Swiggy or the shopkeeper?” wrote Twitter user Sameera.

Within a few minutes, Swiggy’s official support handle, Swiggy Cares, replied to it and wrote, “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera.”

Take a look at the tweets below:

The tweet was made a day ago. Since then, it has amassed over 87,200 views, more than 1,200 likes and several retweets. The share has also prompted many to post comments.

Here’s how people reacted to her tweet:

“No matter who, that’s a nice gesture!!!” wrote an individual. “Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it’s part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that,” posted another with a smiling emoticon. “Instamart orders come from pods, so it must be the pod manager,” shared a third. “They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with my orders,” commented a fourth.

