Woman performs stunt with jumping rope while riding bicycle, video prompts mixed reactions

Published on Jan 08, 2023 05:20 PM IST

The video of a woman performing a stunt with jumping rope while riding a bicycle was posted on Instagram.

The image shows the woman riding a bicycle while holding a jumping rope.(Instagram/@iamsecretgirl023)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that show people trying out different stunts. Just like this video that shows a woman using a jumping rope while riding a bicycle. While the video has wowed some, it has left many unimpressed who raised questions about stunt’s safety.

Instagram user @iamsecretgirl023 posted the video to welcome the new year. “Charo taraf hai 2023 ke charche and skipping kaisi lagi,” she wrote and posted the clip. The clip opens to show her riding a bicycle. As she is cycling, she is also seen using a jumping rope. Though relatively empty, at one point a bike also passes her.

Take a look at the video:

The clip was posted on December 28, 2022. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 5.7 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the clip has also accumulated nearly 70,000 likes. people posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

“Make sure to be safe because it is dangerous,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very difficult but outstanding performance,” expressed another. “Very unsafe,” commented a third. “You are great,” praised a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?

