Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Woman plays a beautiful tune on piano with full gusto. Watch
trending

Woman plays a beautiful tune on piano with full gusto. Watch

“She lost her mind,” reads the caption of the video.
Woman plays a beautiful tune on piano with full gusto. Screengrab
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:09 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

The Internet is a great place to find incredible talent. There are several videos in which people are seen showcasing their wonderful talent, or skill. One such video that recently surfaced on Twitter shows a woman playing a beautiful tune on a piano with full gusto. Chances are, she will leave you mesmerized and wanting for more.

“She lost her mind,” reads the caption of the video.

The clip opens to show a woman playing a piano with great enthusiasm. She plays it beautifully and is seen enjoying the moment.

Take a look at this wonderful video:

 

RELATED STORIES

The video has been viewed over 9,11,000 times, so far. It has also received several comments. “You can tell when someone really loves music,” wrote one Twitter user. “Amazing,” remarked another. “I think she's awesome,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

The video has been viewed over 9,11,000 times, so far. It has also received several comments. “You can tell when someone really loves music,” wrote one Twitter user. “Amazing,” remarked another. “I think she's awesome,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?|#+||#+||#+|

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Little girl draws on her eyebrows, reacts hilariously upon seeing them

Squid Game actor talks about inspiration behind ‘Red Light, Green Light’ doll

Sweet dog Lujzi smiles for a very special ‘reason’. See her pics

Mama rat swims across pond to get back baby to safety in Manipur. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP