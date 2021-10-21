Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman pranks cats, their reaction is priceless. Watch funny clip

Watching the cats go running back after seeing the cat mask is likely to leave you in splits.
Woman plays a prank on her cats. Screengrab
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:35 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

With Halloween around the corner, it seems everyone's spooky side is coming to fore. A lot of fun and spooky videos have surfaced on social media, which are super entertaining and fun to watch. Among them is this video shared on Reddit. It involves a pet owner playing a prank on her cats. The clip is hilarious and a must-watch. There's a chance you will laugh out loud after watching the video. You may also like to share this post with others.

"Show cats a new cat mask," reads the caption shared along with the post.

The video opens to show a woman wearing a cat mask. She then gets down on all fours and waits for the furry creatures to come to her. What follows next will leave you giggling hard.

The two cats come running ahead in the direction of the woman. However, as soon as they see the woman with the cat mask on, they get startled and run back with an even faster speed.

Take a look at the video:

 

RELATED STORIES

The video was shared over 15 hours ago. Since then, it has got over 3,900 upvotes and counting. Interesting comments have also poured in the comments section.

"That second cat trying to backpedal was amazing," wrote one Reddit user. "That's hilarious," posted another. "They ran like it was a cartoon," commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

cat video
