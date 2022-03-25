Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Woman pretends to punish kid, dog reacts to protect the little one. Watch
trending

Woman pretends to punish kid, dog reacts to protect the little one. Watch

The video involving the woman, the kid, and the dog is too sweet to watch.
The image shows the dog protecting the kid in the sweet video.(Instagram/@taruna_sharma02)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:29 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Dogs are not just fun and loving but they are protective too. And, that nature of a very sweet pooch is showcased in this video that has now won people over. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the dog protecting her little human sibling. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.

Instagram user Taruna Sharma posted the video that shows her human baby Kiaan and fur baby Copper. “Copper trying to Protect Kiaanfrom being punished is love,” she wrote while sharing the video. She also posted a heart emoticon along with her video.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video shows. So, take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 29,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is a one beautiful bond, I see it at my home as well, unmatched!” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” commented another. “So cute all three of you,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP