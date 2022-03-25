Woman pretends to punish kid, dog reacts to protect the little one. Watch

Dogs are not just fun and loving but they are protective too. And, that nature of a very sweet pooch is showcased in this video that has now won people over. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the dog protecting her little human sibling. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.

Instagram user Taruna Sharma posted the video that shows her human baby Kiaan and fur baby Copper. “Copper trying to Protect Kiaanfrom being punished is love,” she wrote while sharing the video. She also posted a heart emoticon along with her video.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what the video shows. So, take a look:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 29,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is a one beautiful bond, I see it at my home as well, unmatched!” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” commented another. “So cute all three of you,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

