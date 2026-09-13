Woman questions high-rise living as amenities lie empty even on weekends: ‘What’s even the point?’

A woman has sparked a conversation about life in high-rise residential societies after sharing a video of her seemingly deserted complex on a Saturday evening. Despite the presence of amenities such as a swimming pool, she pointed out that hardly anyone appeared to be using them.

A woman shared a glimpse of her high-rise society, asking why residents pay for amenities they rarely get time to use. (Instagram/rekha4917)

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(Also read: Woman reflects on loneliness in high-rise societies: ‘No one pays attention to anyone’)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Rekha Singh, shared a video showing her high-rise society and an empty swimming pool. In the clip, she questioned the purpose of paying for premium amenities when residents are often too occupied with work and personal responsibilities to make use of them.

‘Everyone is cooped up inside their homes’

Showing the quiet surroundings, Singh said, "What's even the point of such a society? Nothing. It's Saturday, yet you can't see anyone around. The swimming pool is lying empty, there's no one around to swim. It's evening time, and everyone is cooped up inside their homes because nobody has any time. Everyone is paying maintenance, but no one has the time to actually utilise it."

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Her observation highlighted a familiar contradiction of modern urban living, where residents may have access to swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses and landscaped common areas, but demanding schedules leave little time to enjoy them.

The video also appeared to touch upon the sense of isolation that can sometimes accompany life in large apartment complexes. While high-rise societies are designed to accommodate hundreds of families within one community, shared spaces can still remain surprisingly quiet, particularly when residents have different work schedules and routines.

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(Also read: ₹1 crore: ‘So much expense, no facilities’">Woman shows muddy entrance to high-rise where flats cost over ₹1 crore: ‘So much expense, no facilities’)

Internet reacts

The post has garnered a few reactions, with several users relating to Singh's observation about modern high-rise living. One user summed up the feeling by writing, "High-rise life is lonely." Another commented, "This is so relatable."

Others focused on the contrast between the appearance of such residential complexes and how they are actually experienced by residents. "Beautiful society, empty life," one person wrote, while another added, "Everyone is just too busy."

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)