Woman quits 6-figure corporate job to work as waitress at 33, claims it cured her illness

A woman who walked away from a lucrative corporate salary to work as a waitress at 33 has gone viral after claiming how the career shift cured her chronic health issues. She shared her story on Instagram, explaining that she spent the final six months of her corporate desk job undergoing endless testing to find the root cause of her illness. It turned out the culprit was pure corporate stress.

The woman who left her corporate job for her health. (Instagram/@girlswhodetach)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The last 6 months of my corporate job I was on diet of air & leaves while undergoing every test under the sun with a gastrointestinal specialist to figure out what was causing my severe IBS,” Sarame Cornish wrote on Instagram. She claimed, “Turns out it was just stress and every single symptom went away as soon as I quit. Never been healthier.”

Also Read: ₹2,000 hike">'Work of a senior, salary of an intern': Bengaluru man quits corporate job after ₹2,000 hike

The video she posted opens with a text insert that reads, “I gave up a 6 figure salary to work as a waitress at 33… and will literally mop this floor for the rest of my life if it means I never have another stress related IBS symptom again. HEALTH IS WEALTH.” The clip captures her mopping the floor with a huge smile on her face.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sarame Cornish. This report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Sarame Cornish. This report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

Read More

What did social media say?

An individual posted, “It is absolutely unhinged what we have been taught to accept for ourselves.” Another commented, “Girl, do your thing! Job titles mean nothing - as long as you’re happy & healthy!” Cornish replied, “Couldn’t agree more.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third expressed, “I can relate to this 100% ! I gave up my full-time job working in the Emergency Department as a nurse last year, and now I do lashes and Botox for work, and I feel 10x happier and healthier.”

Though several people related to her post, some argued that the job of a waitress isn’t a financially viable option in the long run.

Also Read: ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator">‘Left my ₹9 LPA job’: Delhi woman shares how she earned ₹1.5 lakh in one month as content creator

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

An individual wrote, “I worked as a waitress last summer. I got paid minimum wage, was sent home without pay when it was quiet, and was groped by several men while on the job. I'm not sure it's as straightforward as you say to relieve stress. Low-paid customer-facing work is also very stressful and insecure and who can pay their mortgage and bills on a waiting job? Especially if they have a family. The issue isn't which job you have. It's capitalism and the idea that humans are a commodity. We have to work way too many hours to barely break even.”