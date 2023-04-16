Woman receives black belt Jiu-Jitsu after 8 years of hard work. Watch her heartening reaction

Everybody experiences days when they lack the motivation to do their everyday tasks. In such situations, motivational tales have a positive impact on us. And if you're looking for stories like this, then you cannot miss out on this tale of a woman and her eight years of hard work to achieve a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu.

Woman's reaction upon receiving a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu.(Instagram/@Laurie Rocha)

Laurie Rocha shared on Instagram, "No words to describe this feeling! It has been 8 years since I started Jiu-Jitsu, and it's probably the best choice I made in life." She further added, "If you would tell me the first day I stepped on on the mat that 8 years later Jiu-Jitsu will be my whole life, that I will meet my husband on the mat and open my own academy later with him. That I will be traveling the world competing and making the best experiences. I think I wouldn't believe it." Laurie Rocha also shared a video where she is receiving the black belt.

Watch her reaction upon receiving the black belt here:

This video was shared on February 26. Since being posted, it has been liked over 13,000 times and has had several reactions.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual posted, "Years of hard work, sweat, injuries... Congratulations!" Another shared, "Congratulations, hard work pays off." A third wrote, "So damn young!!! That is awesome!!!!! Well done!" "I don't know you. I just came across this video 2 minutes ago. But I can see and feel the hard work that you have in over the years to get the black belt. It's very inspiring, and it motivates me (or whoever is watching) to do something good with their lives. Congrats. You deserve it," wrote a fourth.

