Home / Trending / Woman records squirrel stealing neighbour’s package. Watch hilarious clip
trending

Woman records squirrel stealing neighbour’s package. Watch hilarious clip

“That is funny!” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The image shows the animal scaling a building with the package.(Facebook/Noemi Gutierrez)

A video of an unusual package theft has left people giggling hard. Shared on Facebook, the video shows a squirrel grabbing a parcel kept on the porch of a house in Chicago.

The video shows the squirrel taking the package which is roughly the size of the animal. The clip then goes on to show it scaling the building to go all the way up to the roof.

Noemi Gutierrez shared the video with a funny caption. “How crazy will my neighbor from across the street think I am, if I knock on the door and say ‘Your package was stolen by a squirrel?’ without showing him the video,” it reads. Her share is complete with the hashtags #squirrel #amazon #bandit and #onlyinchicago.

Take a look at the video which may leave you laughing out loud.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Man who stopped the desert’: 70-year-old transforms barren land into forest

Monkey escapes tiger attack by tricking the big cat. Watch incredible clip

'Tiny' excavator freeing huge ship stuck in Suez Canal prompts meme fest

Man in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri cooks potatoes in sand. Video wows people

People had a lot to say about the video. Many wrote that it left them LOL.

“That is funny!” wrote a Facebook user. “Definitely a viral going video! How awesome,” shared another. Some wrote “Haha” to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook video post
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP