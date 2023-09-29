Woman recreates Deepika Padukone’s Nagada Sang Dhol dance steps. Watch

Nagada Sang Dhol is a popular folk song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romance drama Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The song is picturised on Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who performed the traditional Gujarati folk dance called Garba in the song. Now, a video of a woman recreating her dance steps has gone viral on social media and is receiving rave reviews from netizens.

Woman dancing on the stage to the song Nagada Sang Dhol picturised on Deepika Padukone. (Instagram/@_.kretx_.k)

Instagram user Kreethi shared the video on the meta-owned platform and captioned it, “Nagada Sang Dhol.” The now-viral video shows Kreethi wearing an outfit similar to that of Deepika Padukone as she dances to the song on the stage. The stage has a TV playing the video of the song. Her in-sync performance and on-point expressions have not only impressed the live audience but also garnered praise from netizens.

Watch Kreethi dancing to Nagada Sang Dhol below:

Since being shared seven days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 5.5 million views. Additionally, many people liked the video, and some even dropped comments.

Here’s how people have reacted to this dance video:

“The amount of practice that must have gone behind this beautiful performance. Hats off!” expressed an individual.

Another added, “The fact that you performed along with the original being playing in the background is amazing.”

“You absolutely stole the show! Literally I felt as if Deepika was dancing! Kudos to the efforts and you!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Please, can I see the full performance? Do you have a YouTube channel? I have seen so many recreated dancing videos to this song, but I literally got goosebumps.”

“What a performance! You killed it,” posted a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Ohhh God she is breathtaking.”

“If I was sitting there I'm pretty sure I would also scream like that. This performance is so good,” remarked a seventh.

