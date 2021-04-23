Woman refuses to go out to celebrate birthday, Mumbai Police sends cake to her

A post about a sweet gesture by Mumbai Police has turned into a source of chatter online and won people over. Shared by a Twitter user, the post detail how the department sent a cake to a woman who refused to go outside to celebrate her birthday.

The Twitter user also took to Twitter to thank Mumbai Police. Her post is complete with screenshots that explains the series of events.

“Thank you @MumbaiPolice for making my day,” she wrote while sharing the post.

Mumbai Police also came up with a heartwarming reply. “Just a small token of our appreciation for you being a responsible citizen & staying home on your special day, @samysays. Your ‘safe’ celebration today will surely help the city bring in a ‘happy’ tomorrow. We wish you a happy birthday once again!” they wrote.

Take a look at the conversation:

Just a small token of our appreciation for you being a responsible citizen & staying home on your special day , @samysays



Your ‘safe’ celebration today will surely help the city bring in a ‘happy’ tomorrow.



We wish you a happy birthday once again!#TakingOnCorona #StayHome https://t.co/PlifSoo2Rs pic.twitter.com/pcnSjTmqNf — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

The exchange gathered tons of reactions online with many appreciating both the woman and Mumbai Police.

Lots of respect 👏 to @MumbaiPolice this is such a nice gesture..made my day😊 — TAMOJIT ROY🇮🇳 #StayHomeStaySafe🙏 (@66TROY66) April 22, 2021

Cheers to Mumbai Police ❤️❤️Hip hip hurray — Mustafa Ansari (@mustafa_217) April 22, 2021

Thanks mumbai police always there for us protecting ,however tuff conditions & situations are. Salute respect ... jai hind ...jai Maharashtra — Amit Parekh (@Amitparekh24) April 22, 2021

Mumbai police u rock. There r lot to offer even at this situation..even a small token of appreciation may also win someone's ❤️

Stay safe please. — Kallol Chakraborty (@kcseawaves) April 22, 2021

What do you think of the Twitter conversation?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON